SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The NBA is going to investigate former Warrior Patrick McCaw’s three-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the league will launch a formal review after the Cavaliers signed McCaw and almost immediately waived him.

The NBA will launch a formal review into Cleveland’s signing and near-immediate release of restricted free agent Patrick McCaw at the request of Golden State, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 8, 2019

McCaw, the third-year wing who won two straight championships with the Warriors, has had a dramatic free agency ride since declining the Warrior’s offer to sign him this past summer.

As a restricted free agent, he decided to try and leverage the Warriors by declining their 2-year, $5 million offer in search of a more opportunities and more money elsewhere.

The Cavaliers offered McCaw a two-year, $6 million contract, which he signed right before the end of 2018. He played three total games with the Cavs, totaling only 5 points in a little over 50 minutes.

It can be speculated that Cleveland signed McCaw simply to get him out of restricted free agency. It was reported that other teams in the league (including the Cavs) still have an interest in the 23-year-old wing.

There is an “outside chance” that guard Patrick McCaw will be claimed off waivers when he is waived by the Cavaliers today, a source said. Source said the Cavs and several teams, excluding the Warriors, expected to be interested in McCaw. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 6, 2019

With the NBA agreeing to review the curious deal between the Cavs and restricted free agent Pat McCaw, it's conceivable the Warriors could get some form of compensation. A future draft pick is not out of the question. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 8, 2019

Though he struggled offensively and suffered a horrific back injury last season, McCaw’s length and defensive prowess are what earned him minutes on the Warriors in his first two seasons.