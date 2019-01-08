SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The NBA is going to investigate former Warrior Patrick McCaw’s three-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the league will launch a formal review after the Cavaliers signed McCaw and almost immediately waived him.
McCaw, the third-year wing who won two straight championships with the Warriors, has had a dramatic free agency ride since declining the Warrior’s offer to sign him this past summer.
As a restricted free agent, he decided to try and leverage the Warriors by declining their 2-year, $5 million offer in search of a more opportunities and more money elsewhere.
The Cavaliers offered McCaw a two-year, $6 million contract, which he signed right before the end of 2018. He played three total games with the Cavs, totaling only 5 points in a little over 50 minutes.
It can be speculated that Cleveland signed McCaw simply to get him out of restricted free agency. It was reported that other teams in the league (including the Cavs) still have an interest in the 23-year-old wing.
Though he struggled offensively and suffered a horrific back injury last season, McCaw’s length and defensive prowess are what earned him minutes on the Warriors in his first two seasons.