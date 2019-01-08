SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors’ fifth All-Star, could join the team before January ends.

Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday evening claiming that the team aims for Cousins’s debut to be on Jan. 18 on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins plans to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 18, a league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2019

The target range for DeMarcus Cousins' debut with the Warriors is the team's upcoming trip to Los Angeles, @nytsports has learned. Golden State plays the Clippers on Jan. 18 and the Lakers on Jan. 21 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 9, 2019

Cousins’s return to the court comes at a much-needed time for the Warriors (26-14, 2nd in the West), who are currently bone-dry at the center position. Starter Damian Jones was sidelined due to a torn pectoral and Kevon Looney has had to make up much of the deficit.

28-year-old Cousins, a highly skilled post player who can space the floor with his outside shooting, will be a much-welcome addition to the Warriors’ All-Star-studded roster.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Cousins’s looming return comes as a result of his scrimmaging looking “much better.”

“It’s closer now because the last week his scrimmaging looks much better.” — Cousins return is closer 👀 pic.twitter.com/CzbkB31ljM — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 9, 2019

Cousins previously practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, to get some intense run before beginning real-time practice with the first squad.