SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors’ fifth All-Star, could join the team before January ends.
Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday evening claiming that the team aims for Cousins’s debut to be on Jan. 18 on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Cousins’s return to the court comes at a much-needed time for the Warriors (26-14, 2nd in the West), who are currently bone-dry at the center position. Starter Damian Jones was sidelined due to a torn pectoral and Kevon Looney has had to make up much of the deficit.
28-year-old Cousins, a highly skilled post player who can space the floor with his outside shooting, will be a much-welcome addition to the Warriors’ All-Star-studded roster.
Head coach Steve Kerr said that Cousins’s looming return comes as a result of his scrimmaging looking “much better.”
Cousins previously practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, to get some intense run before beginning real-time practice with the first squad.