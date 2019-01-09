BELMONT (KPIX 5) — Police on Wednesday were continuing their search for a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Carlmont High School student late Monday night in Belmont.

Students observed a moment of silence at Carlmont High Wednesday, mourning the loss of fellow student and senior varsity football player Mohammad Othman.

Most friends knew him as Mo

Othman’s family members called police around 10:55 p.m. Monday requesting a wellness check on the boy, who they believed was at Central Elementary School in the 500 block of Middle Road.

Police arrived to find Othman lying in the parking lot of the school suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting wasn’t random, according to police.

Tuesday night, KPIX observed Belmont Police searching a home on Blossom Court in Pleasanton, shortly after they detained three individuals for questioning, all three have since been released. KPIX sources say one of the detained was a former Carlmont High School student athlete.

Several other warrants have been served around the Bay Area and more are anticipated, but details won’t be released due to the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Counselors will be present at the school this week to support students and staff. The San Mateo County coroner’s office confirmed his identity on Wednesday.

“There is no greater tragedy than that of a life cut short as our young people represent the hopes and dreams of entire communities,” Sequoia Union High School Superintendent Mary Streshly said in a statement Wednesday, the first day of the spring semester for the district.

“You don’t really know what to think when stuff like this happens. You don’t expect it to happen, so it was really depressing,” Carlmont High School senior and friend Hunter Hawkes said after school Wednesday.

“The entire community is still reacting, depending on when you heard the news its either disbelief or shock,” Ali Sheheadeh said at the family’s mosque in Belmont Wednesday. Sheheadeh is helping plan Thursday’s funeral.

“His father is in denial, questioning for example, ‘Where did we go wrong? Did we see any signs? What could we have done better?'” Sheheadeh said.

Friends all said the same thing when asked about the 17-year-old.

“He was literally the funniest guy in the world he made everyone laugh,” Hawkes said.

“He was always funny made everyone laugh,” agreed close friend Sarah Honardoost.

Honardoost added that she was worried about him.

“He had two friends he was involved with that we all told him, ‘Don’t get involved with him,” she said.

“That’s a message we always tell; it’s you have to choose your friends carefully. They can make or break your life,” Sheheadeh said.

After Thursday’s funeral, Othman will be buried at Sky Lawn Cemetary in Half Moon Bay.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400 or police@belmont.gov.

