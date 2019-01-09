SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Politically activate Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer announced Wednesday that he was going to focus his efforts on impeaching President Donald Trump and not mount a presidential campaign in 2020.

Speaking in Des Moines, Steyer said he was committing $40 million to fund his ‘Need To Impeach’ campaign that will include holding town halls across the country and an impeachment summit in Washington, D.C., late this year. The first town halls will be held in Nevada, New Hampshire, and Washington, D.C.

“Donald Trump’s removal from power ultimately decides whether or not we can tackle every other challenge we face in America — and whether or not we continue to live in a democracy of, for, and by the people,” Steyer said in a release. “It is past time for members of Congress to fulfill their constitutional duty. The question remaining is what will Congress do?”

Steyer’s announcement kicked off the next phase of his impeachment efforts. Also included will be a new national commercial series — the first of which is airing now on cable and broadcast TV — aimed at building public and congressional support for impeachment.