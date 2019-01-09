SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — At least one person has died, another suffered serious injuries and all lanes of northbound Highway 101 in San Jose were closed early Wednesday after a box truck overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported around 3:47 a.m. just north of the McKee Road intersection and forced the closure of all northbound lanes.

Investigators said it appeared the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, careened into a concrete divider and the truck overturned.

A passenger in the truck was killed and the driver suffered serious injuries.

Traffic was being diverted to northbound Interstate Highway 280 to northbound State Highway 87 to reach northbound U.S. Highway 101 again.

There was no estimated time of reopening.