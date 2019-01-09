Filed Under:Butte County, Funnel Cloud, Highway 70, National Weather Service, Oroville, Tornado Warning, weather

OROVILLE (CBS SF) — Images of a looming funnel cloud forming over Highway 70 in Oroville surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The funnel cloud forming in the area is indicative of the strength of the wind and rain in parts of Butte County throughout the day; they were almost strong enough to cause a tornado.

funnel4 Funnel Cloud Forms Over Hwy 70 In Oroville

Funnel cloud looming over Oroville. (Credit: Nathan Cobb)

The cloud formed shortly after a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for rural areas of Butte County. Residents were advised to take shelter. The warning was cancelled at around 3:30 p.m., however.

Though the warning was canceled, there may still be damages to structures and flying debris due to the storm conditions.

