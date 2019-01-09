SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Less than 48 hours after he was sworn in as California’s new governor, Gavin Newsom found himself locking horns with President Donald Trump Wednesday over wildfire funding and the state’s forest management policies.

Trump once again suggested in a posting on Twitter that poor forest management is to blame for California’s deadly wildfires and said he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stop giving the state money “unless they get their act together.”

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Newsom fired back, telling Trump in a tweet — “We have been put in office by the voters to get things done, not to play games with lives.”

Trump’s tweet came a day after Newsom and Govs. Jay Inslee and Kate Brown of Washington and Oregon, respectively, sent a letter to the president asking him to double federal funding for forest management.

Disasters and recovery are no time for politics. I’m already taking action to modernize and manage our forests and emergency responses. The people of CA — folks in Paradise — should not be victims to partisan bickering. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2019

California’s Democratic U.S. senators also denounced Trump’s tweet Wednesday. In a statement, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said, “It’s absolutely shocking for President Trump to suggest he would deny disaster assistance to communities destroyed by wildfire. Attacking victims is yet another low for this president … If the president were serious about addressing wildfire, he would recommit the United States to reducing harmful emissions rather than attacking wildfire victims and referring to climate change as a hoax.”

Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted, “Californians endured the deadliest wildfire in our state’s history last year. We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster.”

Newsom noted that California has pledged $1 billion over the next five years to ramp up its efforts, which include clearing dead trees that can serve as fuel.

More than half of California’s forests are managed by the federal government, and the letter noted the U.S. Forest Service’s budget has steadily decreased since 2016.

“Our significant state-level efforts will not be as effective without a similar commitment to increased wildland management by you, our federal partners,” the letter read.

In a Tuesday event on wildfire safety, Newsom had praised Trump for always providing California with necessary disaster relief funds.

In November, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century leveled the California town of Paradise, killing 86 people and destroying about 14,000 homes. Trump toured the fire devastation with Newsom.