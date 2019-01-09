SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants have reached a 20-year deal with Oracle for the rights to rename AT&T Park to Oracle Park immediately, officials announced Wednesday.

The purchased rights are effective Thursday, and the Giants have sent out a photo of the impending sign changes, which park staff are already working on. Fans passing by the stadium can expect to see temporary “Oracle Park” signs put up as early as Thursday.

Tell AT&T Park goodbye, Giants fans. Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and their mates henceforth will play ball at Oracle Park.https://t.co/varVIKMpVU — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 10, 2019

While the deal was stated to be for 20 years, it wasn’t disclosed how much the Redwood City-based tech giant paid for the contract, but SF Gate reported that Giants CEO Larry Baer said it was “very much in line” with deals for other top-tier facilities.

If that’s any indication, the deal for the incoming Chase Center, which will host the Golden State Warriors in 2020, was stated to have cost JP Morgan Chase upwards of $300 million.

The Giants’ waterfront arena on 3rd and King Streets is on its fourth name change in 19 years. It was first named Pac Bell Park when it opened in 2000. In 2002, it was renamed to SBC Park before changing again to AT&T Park in 2006.