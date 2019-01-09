PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A hoax call reporting a fatal shooting, children being held hostage and multiple pipe bombs triggered some tense moments in a Palo Alto neighborhood Tuesday night before police realized there was no threat.

Palo Also police said they received a call placed from an untraceable cell phone at 9:16 p.m. The caller, police said, identified himself by name and said he had just shot his wife in a home in the 900 block of Emerson St.

He also told police he had his children tied up, had multiple pipe bombs and would harm police if they responded to his house.

The call triggered a large police response of SWAT officers and trained crisis negotiators. The house was surrounded and bullhorns were used to make contact with the residents.

“Two residents, including one man with the same name as the caller, came outside and had no idea what was going on,” investigators said in a news release.

Officers entered the home and confirmed there was no threat.

“Hoax threats such as this are not only criminal in nature, but they also create a great deal of stress and anxiety for the neighbors,” authorities said.

Investigators said the caller could face multiple charges if he is identified. Anyone with information was asked to call the Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413.