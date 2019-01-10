OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Aeromexico jet arriving at San Francisco International Airport from Guadalajara was diverted to Oakland International Airport Thursday morning because of fog, with the lengthy delay leading to an unknown incident aboard the plane.

Helicopter video showed two men being taken off the plane in handcuffs and placed into Alameda County Sheriff deputy patrol cars shortly before 3:00 p.m. Two female passengers were also taken off the plane to receive medical attention.

Passengers has been stuck on the plane since 10:40 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it had been in contact with an upset passenger on the plane who wanted to get off.

One passenger’s relative tweeted that passengers were not being given anything to eat and being warned not to try to open the plane doors. Three times the passengers were told they must remain on the plane.

“We were WARNED that if we left or attempted to open the doors that the police would be waiting and we would be arrested,” the passenger tweeted.

So my sister, niece & brother-in-law are stuck on AeroMexico Flight 662 from Guadalajara to SFO. They are at Oakland airport awaiting a short flight to SFO. My niece is 6 years old, hasn’t eaten & has medication under the plane. @KTVU — lia (@aintnohyphy) January 10, 2019

These are the emails my sister has sent to your support team. pic.twitter.com/YMtQInFPrr — lia (@aintnohyphy) January 10, 2019

At around 3:00 p.m., the plane was finally moved to a gate at Oakland airport where passengers were allowed to deplane.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the two passengers were detained because they had become unruly aboard the plane.