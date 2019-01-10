Filed Under:Crime, Davis Police, Officer-involved shooting
(CBS Sacramento)

DAVIS (CBS/AP) — A female officer has been shot in Davis, according to police. The officer was immediately transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Davis police said the officer sustained serious injuries from a bullet after responding to a three-car crash. The incident reportedly happened near 5th and D streets and Davis police blocked traffic at Richards exit off Interstate 80.

The suspect is believed to be on foot. He’s described as a white man in his 20s wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket and black tactical boots.

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS SACRAMENTO

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s