SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police officers with the police officers association are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who assaulted an 88-year-old woman in the city on Tuesday.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the assault Tuesday morning in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Officers responded at 6:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of Visitacion Avenue on a burglary call.

Officer Grace Gatpandan said witnesses located the victim with multiple traumatic injuries.

Gatpandan described the assault as an elder abuse case.

The violence has apparently prompted Supervisor Shamann Walton to demand a police substation.

Officials with the officers association were planning to propose immediate action to address safety in the neighborhood at a press conference Friday morning.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.