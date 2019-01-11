SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Tech giant Google announced plans to move its hardware division which includes the popular security camera Nest into three massive warehouses it recently purchased in North San Jose’s Alviso community.

Google’s development as well as investment by other tech companies is poised to redefine Alviso, a proud, blue-collar community at the southern edge of the San Francisco Bay.

“More business, more people. That’s the way I see it. It’s not going to do no harm,” said longtime Alviso resident Teresa Gamsch.

San Jose has been promoting the benefits of Alviso to developers and tech businesses. The city’s general plan calls for the construction of 27 million square feet of new office space and 32,000 new homes in North San Jose.

“It shows you San Jose still has room to grow. And San Jose has beautiful areas. That area is near a creek and open space,” said Economic Development Director Nanci Klein.

But others worry in the influx of tech cash may end up elbowing out some of the longtime residents.

“I just feel like a lot of these people are going to be pushed out because of the development over here. I guess only time will tell,” resident Vincent Mora said.

A spokesperson for Google said it will likely be the end of the year or early next year before employees start moving into the buildings.