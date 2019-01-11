SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While it is not uncommon for people to share their user names and passwords for streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, a software company is aiming to stop that practice.

UK-based software company Synamedia says it can track down user who are letting others use their account.

The company analyzes location data using artificial intelligence to determine who is sharing credentials, and from what location.

26 percent of millennials use someone else’s passwords for video streaming services.

One media research firm estimates if four million U.S. households stopped sharing passwords, Netflix could make $390 million more per year from new accounts.