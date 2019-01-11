  • KPIX 5On Air

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized Friday in what appears to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Vallejo apartment, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of two unconscious people at an apartment building on the 900 block of Georgia St., the Vallejo Fire Department said.

First responders determined the cause may be related to a carbon monoxide leak inside a residence.

Two unconscious victims were hospitalized; one of whom had stopped breathing. Other occupants – as well as four firefighters – were treated at the scene for lesser symptoms.

The firefighters were exposed to carbon monoxide after immediately rescuing the two unconscious victims without donning protective equipment, according to the department.

There was no immediate word on the source of the carbon monoxide leak.

 

