Filed Under:Caltrain, Caltrain Fatality, Commute, Redwood City, San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A woman was stuck and killed early Friday by a train in Redwood City as she walked on the tracks, authorities said.

The death, the first of the year for the Caltrain system, took place on the tracks at the Whipple Avenue grade crossing around 5:44 a.m.

All trains were initially stopped in the area so emergency crews could investigate the scene. Delays were expected to continue through the morning.

Officials said there were approximately 50 passengers on the train when it struck the pedestrian. There were no other reported injuries on the train.

At 6:12 a.m., the northbound track was reopened for single tracking at restricted speeds through the area.

The San Mateo County coroner’s office responded to the scene. The incident remained under investigatiom.

