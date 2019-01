DAVIS (CBS/AP) — Authorities have identified a man who shot and killed rookie Davis police officer Natalie Corona and later took his own life during a standoff with police.

The Yolo County coroner said Saturday the man was 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.

Limbaugh rented an apartment one block away from the shooting scene where police say they found his body after he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long manhunt Thursday night.

