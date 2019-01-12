Filed Under:Armed Suspect, Novato Police, Standoff

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police are negotiating with a man who is threatening people and may have tried to set himself on fire at a gas station, authorities said Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the man was barricaded inside a car in front of a Safeway fueling station on Nave Drive, according to police. He reportedly has a rifle or shotgun.

Safeway in Novato

Safeway gas station on Nave Dr. in Novato (Google Street View)

The area has been evacuated and closed. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Crisis negotiators are at the scene and a SWAT team has been activated.

Police first sent out an alert about the incident at 8 a.m.

