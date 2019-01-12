NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police are negotiating with a man who is threatening people and may have tried to set himself on fire at a gas station, authorities said Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the man was barricaded inside a car in front of a Safeway fueling station on Nave Drive, according to police. He reportedly has a rifle or shotgun.

The area has been evacuated and closed. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Crisis negotiators are at the scene and a SWAT team has been activated.

Police first sent out an alert about the incident at 8 a.m.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed