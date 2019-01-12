SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – From the very beginning of her chat with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, there were thinly veiled jokes dancing around the subject of a presidential run by Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.

“We are dying to know. We are all dying to know…this important question that everybody is always asking you everywhere – do you really walk around in those stilettos all day?,” asked Breed, drawing laughter from the audience.

Senator Harris was back from Capitol Hill to promote her new book, “The Truths We Hold.” It is the kind of book that is often a precursor to a campaign kickoff.

She is expected to announce her bid for the 2020 presidential election soon.

Fellow democrats Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, and Tulsi Gabbard have already announced their candidacy.

A picture book for children will accompany “These Truths We Hold.”