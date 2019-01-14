  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Home invasion, Piedmont

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) – Police are searching for three armed home invasion suspects who pushed their way into a Piedmont home last week.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspects rang the doorbell of a home in the 500 block of Scenic Avenue. When a 9-year-old answered the door, they pushed the child to the ground and entered the home, police said.

An adult was home at the time and the trio quickly fled. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance photo of three men suspected in a home invasion in Piedmont on January 10, 2019. (Piedmont Police Department)

Surveillance photo of three men suspected in a home invasion in Piedmont on January 10, 2019. (Piedmont Police Department)

A detailed description of the suspects was not available, but they were described as teens and one was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Piedmont police released surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piedmont police Detective Spranza at (510) 420-3000.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s