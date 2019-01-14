  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Las Vegas, Lawsuit, NFL, Oakland, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Despite the acrimony between parties in recent months, there are reports the Raiders may not be finished with the Oakland Coliseum just yet.

The Bay Area News Group reports that team officials will meet with the Coliseum Authority one last time, possibly this week, to see if an agreement can be reached that could keep the team at its longtime home for the 2019 season.

The Raiders still need a place to play before relocating to Vegas in 2020.

The team pulled out of a Coliseum lease last month after Oakland officials filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over the team’s pending move.

The team has been exploring alternative venues both in the Bay Area — the newly rechristened Oracle Park in San Francisco, Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium and Levi’s Stadium — and further afield. Los Angeles, San Diego and even London have surfaced as possible locations for the team during the next season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s