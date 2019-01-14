OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Despite the acrimony between parties in recent months, there are reports the Raiders may not be finished with the Oakland Coliseum just yet.

The Bay Area News Group reports that team officials will meet with the Coliseum Authority one last time, possibly this week, to see if an agreement can be reached that could keep the team at its longtime home for the 2019 season.

The Raiders still need a place to play before relocating to Vegas in 2020.

The team pulled out of a Coliseum lease last month after Oakland officials filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over the team’s pending move.

The team has been exploring alternative venues both in the Bay Area — the newly rechristened Oracle Park in San Francisco, Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium and Levi’s Stadium — and further afield. Los Angeles, San Diego and even London have surfaced as possible locations for the team during the next season.