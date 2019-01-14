SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were investigating an explosion that shattered about 75 windows in the area of the city’s South Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The explosion was reported at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the area of Second Street and Taber Place.

The Police Department’s bomb squad, Special Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigation teams responded to the scene and the investigation into the explosion was ongoing, police said Monday.

No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made in the case.