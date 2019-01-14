SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A surfer who lost his board and was stranded in dangerous surf near rocky shores below the Cliff House restaurant in San Francisco was rescued Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

About 12:30 p.m., several 911 calls reported the surfer in distress off the rocks below the restaurant on Point Lobos Avenue, fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Rescue crews and watercraft responded from the fire department, U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco police.

A seasoned fire department rescue swimmer with a long board managed to make it through the choppy to the swimmer, where a Coast Guard boat picked them up, Baxter said.

The man who was rescued was in fair condition and taken to the Coast Guard Station on Yerba Buena Island, Baxter said.

