SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Diehard foodies will delight here, but if bugs or male-boosting honey are your culinary fancy, then the Winter Fancy Food Show at San Francisco’s Moscone Center was also the place for you.

The display of eatable crickets and worms was just one of 1,400 exhibitors from around the world at the 2019 show.

Don Bugito Foods, Paul Roge says his company has several kinds of insects.

“We have super worms, which are a beetle larvae, and then we have meal worms which are a smaller version of the Beetle Larvae and then we have crickets,” says Roge.

The worms and bugs come in several seasonings.

Company founder, Monica Martinez say she gets the same question over and over: What does a bug taste like?

“Bugs and insects are very close to the flavors of seeds and nuts. Pumpkin seeds, walnuts …almonds,” she says.

A lot of folks seemed to like them. One couple was eating bugs for the first time.

“Here’s to our first Cricket! Cheers! Oh my God!” they exclaimed.

There’s lots of regular food, too. There’s a giant wall of cheese wheels, organic ice cream, specialty fish samples and award-winning ciders. The list is endless.

There are even chips made from allegedly the world’s smallest grain called teff.

“Teff is high protein and low glycemic so our body digest it slower than other grains,” says Aleem Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Wildfor Teff Chips.

Then there’s the honey.

Tatiana from Siberia is selling a very special honey, infused with CBD from marijuana to ease pain. Her company is called, Smart Honey.

There’s another version of honey she is selling that stands out because it’s supposed to help “Men’s Power”.

“Very good for men… men’s power, says Tatiana. “So, uh, you eat this and you make your wife very happy.”

Organizers expect 25,000 food professionals to attend.