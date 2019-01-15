OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Burger Boogaloo, the annual garage-punk celebration held every summer in Oakland’s Mosswood Park, made it’s first announcement for its tenth anniversary line-up Tuesday, welcoming bands including Scottish noise-pop heroes the Jesus & Mary Chain, Aussie post-punk quartet Scientists and much more.

Offering up two full days of unhinged punk mayhem on the first weekend in July, the festival co-produced by SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, this year’s tenth edition of the festival will also include returning favorites Shannon and the Clams and Terry and Louie (formerly of Portland, OR-based power-pop punk group Exploding Hearts), reunited pioneering Cleveland punk crew Dead Boys (featuring original guitarist Cheetah Chrome and drummer Johnny Blitz), lo-fi British garage-punk icon Billy Childish, Australian glam-punks Amyl & the Sniffers, Thin Lizzy-inspired power poppers Sheer Mag, local budget-rock greats the Phantom Surfers, late ’70s Detroit bubblegum-punk great Nikki Corvette and legendary lead singer to influential British band the Equals, Derv Gordon. Additional acts performing will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the two-day festival are already on sale, ranging in price from $129 for general admission to $199 for VIP. While the music being played on the two stages (the main stage and the smaller Mosswood Amphitheater stage) is central to the two-day event, Burger Boogaloo also features vendors selling records, clothes and guitar gear in addition to an array of food options. Boogaloo organizers also plan a full schedule of evening shows that take place after the main festival action wraps up at 10 p.m.