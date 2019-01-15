SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Another day of wet weather began Tuesday across the Bay Area; the second weather system of the week and ahead of a much more powerful storm Wednesday.

A shortwave trough of low pressure was bringing widespread light to moderate rain across the region Tuesday. Highs inland will be in the upper 50s. Expect mid-50s along the coast and for the Bay.

Wednesday’s storm will pack a punch. A powerful, Pacific front will bring heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, with torrential rainfall and flooded roadways expected. The rains could likely trigger urban and small stream flooding as water runs off already-saturated hills.

The National Weather Service said the front would arrive in the North Bay sometime around mid-day Wednesday and then march southward through the evening.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect for the entire Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon. The weather service warned damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible.