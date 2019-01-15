SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Armed gunmen broke into a home in San Francisco’s Oceanview District early Tuesday, ransacking a room at gunpoint and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

San Francisco police said officers were called to investigate a home invasion robbery in the 200 block of Sagamore at around midnight.

Investigators said a 67-year-old man was asleep in his upstairs bedroom when he heard noise downstairs. He went to investigate the noise and was confronted by two masked suspects with handguns.

The suspects forced the victim upstairs at gunpoint where they ransacked a room and then fled. The victim then alerted his 30-year-old son, who called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and brought the victims out of the residence.

The officers searched the residence and surrounding neighborhood for suspects, but they had already fled the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects stole a backpack containing a wallet and contents.

The suspects were described as two male subjects wearing bandannas over their faces.