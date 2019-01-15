SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo called a special meeting of the city council Wednesday afternoon to propose implementing a short-term, no-interest loan program for furloughed employees at San Jose Mineta International Airport.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is now entering its fourth week. Vital workers such as air traffic controllers, TSA security workers and Customs officers are all without pay for the time being.

About 500 total Mineta International employees are without pay.

The absence of so many workers creates problems for the daily operations of a busy airport. Miami International Airport has had to close one terminal early every day since the furlough began.

“We are going to do everything in our power to keep political dysfunction in Washington from creating service disruptions or safety issues here in San Jose,” said Liccardo.

“Mineta San Jose International Airport is vital to our local economy and we need our highly-skilled and trained federal workers there to keep it running smoothly. That’s why we are exploring tools, like these local bridge loans, to help keep these essential workers on the job.”

“The impact has been particularly noticeable in the airport’s TSA operations, which employs 400 individuals, about half of whom are also San Jose residents. Since the shutdown, the daily absence rate has increased from 3% to 14%,” said officials in a statement.

Liccardo’s proposed program would match monthly take-home pay and the loans would be repaid upon employees’ receipt of back pay. Safety-related, mission-critical employees at the airport would be eligible for the program.

The program would potentially be funded through the airport’s revenues and administered through a partnership with other financial institutions.