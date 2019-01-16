SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sonoma County officials are warning residents about the possibility of mudslides Wednesday night into Thursday in the areas burned by the Oct. 2017 North Bay wildfires.

Likewise, Butte County officials prepared for mudslides and flooding in the area burned by the devastating Camp Fire.

Because of wet weather passing throughout California, residents in and around the burn scar areas should be prepared for mudslides that could result in slippage.

Additionally, residents should be prepared for possible localized flooding, traffic impacts and high wind-related problems like falling trees and power outages.

Residents are advised to keep emergency kits nearby and to avoid driving through floodwaters.

The Camp Fire, which sparked in November 2018, was the deadliest wildfire in California history. The blaze killed 86 people, burned 153,336 acres and destroyed 13,972 residences and 4,821 buildings.

On Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire began in Calistoga and spread to the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, destroying thousands of structures.

That same day, the Nuns Fire was reported in Sonoma and Napa counties and the Atlas Fire was reported in Napa and Solano Counties.

The Tubbs Fire burned 36,807 acres, the Nuns Fire burned 56,556 acres and the Atlas Fire burned 51,624 acres. The fires killed a total of 44 people.

