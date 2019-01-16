An empty Civic Center Station platform after the station was closed due to flooding, January 16, 2019. (@coulter_casey/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heavy rainfall has led to the closure of Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Civic Center station in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon because of flooding.

BART said flooding on the platform was caused by an issue on the upper level San Francisco Muni platform at Civic Center station.

Muni engineers were at the scene to fix the water leak issue as well as BART personnel.

BART trains were passing through Civic Center station but not stopping, BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said.

Flooding was also reported on the concourse level just under the street level.

There was no estimate on when the station would be reopened.

The Bay Area was being hammered Wednesday big a strong storm that was bringing heavy rain and wind across the region.