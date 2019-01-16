CAMINO HEIGHTS (CBS SF) — A Fremont man and two others in his car were killed Tuesday evening in a horrific crash in a heavily rainstorm on Highway 50 near Camino Heights Drive, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. as a rainstorm was passing through the area.

“It was raining heavily at the time,” the CHP said in a facebook post. “Due to the heavy rain and the speed of the Volvo, it is believed the driver lost control and the Volvo spun out and into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The Volvo then entered the path of the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru had no time to react and the front of the Subaru collided with the right side of the Volvo.”

A 51-year-old Fremont man was driving the Volvo. He and a 1-year-old passenger were ejected by the force of the crash and killed in the crash. Also killed was a female passenger in the Volvo.

The identities of the three victims have not been released.

A 39-year-old Pollock Pines man was driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza and suffered major injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and drugs/alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this collision. The crash remained under investigation.