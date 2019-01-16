EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Stormy weather appears to have contributed a deadly crash on Highway 50 in El Dorado County that killed a Fremont family including a one-year-old girl, according to CHP.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near Camino Heights Drive in El Dorado County.

CHP said a Volvo being driven by a 51-year old male Fremont resident was going about 60 miles per hour on westbound Highway 50 during heavy rain when it lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes, getting hit by an oncoming Subaru.

The force of the impact caused driver of the Volvo and the one-year-old girl riding in the rear of the car to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and an adult female passenger sitting in the front of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts of both CHP and medical personnel, the toddler girl was pronounced deceased after being transported to Marshall Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

All involved were wearing seatbelts and CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be a factor in this collision.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.