DALY CITY (CBS SF) – A garbage truck driver was killed early Wednesday after being crashed between his vehicle and a parked SUV on a Daly City street, authorities said.

According to Daly City police Sgt. Ron Harrison the crash was reported at about 6:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Skyline Boulevard near Carmel Ave.

The driver, identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 58-year-old South San Francisco resident Mauricio Garcia Oropeza, was picking up garbage and heading north on Skyline when the truck hit an unoccupied parked SUV.

Somehow Garcia Oropeza ended up outside of his vehicle and was crushed between the two vehicles, according to Harrison.

Investigators were trying to determine how the driver ended up between the two vehicles.