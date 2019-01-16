HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A 36-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after she allegedly waded into the Pacific Ocean carrying her infant child in what may have been a failed murder-suicide attempt, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said Cupertino resident Chisato Chiyoda was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder charges at around 3:10 p.m. to the beach off of Poplar Street.

Deputies were called to the beach and discovered Chiyoda and the infant both soaking wet in 56-degree weather.

Chiyoda was seen acting strangely minutes earlier and had entered the water with the infant in what investigators later learned was an attempted murder-suicide. Both she and the baby were treated for hypothermia and were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, sheriff’s officials said.

After detectives spoke with her and she was released from the hospital, Chiyoda was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The baby was also released from the hospital into the custody of Child Protective Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Velasquez at (650) 363-4062 or jvelasquez@smcgov.org.