SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent winter storm front, churned to life in the Gulf of Alaska and fueled by tropical moisture from near Hawaii, roared into the Bay Area Wednesday, triggering flood and high wind warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the entire Bay Area running until 3 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters were predicting 1-3 inches in the valleys with 3-6 inches in the mountains. The Santa Cruz Mountains may see even higher amounts.

The front will also be packing damaging winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A high wind warning was issued for the Bay Area.

“Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines,” the weather service warned. “Scattered power outages were expected.”

Compounding the storm threat was soil already saturated from showers last week and also on Monday and Tuesday. Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains had received 2.46 inches over the 24 hours ending early Wednesday even before the storm front had arrived.

In Monterey County, a giant boulder crashed down on Highway 1, forcing the closure of the roadway. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Wednesday morning’s commute was slowed in Marin after a minor mudslide shut down one lane at the Waldo Grade. Elsewhere, several trees had also toppled including a large oak that fell on Withers Ave. on the Pleasant Hill/Lafayette border.

“So, the way it fell across the road, it was good that the school traffic had ended and there was nobody on the road at the time,” said Victoria Werhan, who owned the property where the tree tumbled from. “An hour earlier it would have been a lot sadder story.”

Forecasters and the California Highway Patrol were warning Bay Area drivers to be ready for a challenging evening commute.

“The combination of heavy rain, areas of roadway flooding, strong winds, and tree/powerline damage will create very hazardous driving conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening,” the weather service said.

The weather service also predicted the run-off would create dangerous conditions on local waterways.

“The Russian and Napa Rivers will show rapid rises but remain below flood stage on Thursday,” the weather service said. “Keep in mind some of the other rivers may have delayed responses due to run-off and not peak until Thursday afternoon.”

“Small creeks and streams in the North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon will also be susceptible to rapid and

dangerous rises.”