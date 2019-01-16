NAPA (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a 62-year-old woman in Napa on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to a report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1900 block of Soscol Avenue and arrived to find the victim with head and facial injuries, police said.

The victim, a Napa resident, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck the woman fled prior to the arrival of officers. Witnesses at the scene described it as a dark-colored sedan that likely has front-end or windshield damage from the collision.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling south on Soscol when it hit the pedestrian, who was struck in the southbound lane and was not in a crosswalk, police said.