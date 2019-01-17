SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Along with the recent wild weather came some wild surf along the coast. The U.S. Coast Guard has warned beachgoers to be extremely careful.

Craig Ross, commanding officer of the Golden Gate Coast Guard station, said that — while conditions are indeed dangerous — Guardsmen are ready if needed.

“The waves are pushing 20 feet offshore so operating a small boat is not the best idea,” he said.

The National Weather Service says a high surf warning is in effect until Friday evening. Experienced surfers were catching 15-foot swells that wrapped around the point at Lands End.

“Surfing in the storm is the best! I love it,” said a wave-rider named Dom Spinardi.

Mike Zane was walking his dog with an eye on the surf at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

“Beautiful sunny California! The waves are huge! They are mesmerizing — great to watch,” Zane said.