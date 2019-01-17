STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMFam
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Don Ford
Filed Under:Bay Area Storm, High Surf, High surf warning, Lands End San Francisco, Ocean Beach, U.S. Coast Guard

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Along with the recent wild weather came some wild surf along the coast. The U.S. Coast Guard has warned beachgoers to be extremely careful.

Craig Ross, commanding officer of the Golden Gate Coast Guard station, said that — while conditions are indeed dangerous — Guardsmen are ready if needed.

“The waves are pushing 20 feet offshore so operating a small boat is not the best idea,” he said.

The National Weather Service says a high surf warning is in effect until Friday evening. Experienced surfers were catching 15-foot swells that wrapped around the point at Lands End.

“Surfing in the storm is the best! I love it,” said a wave-rider named Dom Spinardi.

Mike Zane was walking his dog with an eye on the surf at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

“Beautiful sunny California! The waves are huge! They are mesmerizing — great to watch,” Zane said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s