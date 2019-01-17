PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — Mother Nature jolted East Bay residents out of their beds for a second straight day as a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Hayward Fault near Piedmont, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. 3 miles north of Piedmont. Nearly in the same spot as Wednesday’s 3.4 magnitude quake that struck near Tunnel Road and Highway 13.

The quake was felt most strongly in Berkeley and Oakland, but residents in San Francisco also reported a strong jolt.

BART shut down trains for a short time to inspect its tracks for damage. The transit agency said to expect 10-20 minute delays.

There were no reports of injuries of damage.

On the KPIX 5 Facebook page, several local residents said the quake jolted them awake.

Karen Benjamin posted: “Nature’s alarm clock,it woke me up….again!!”

Erica Feldman: “Berkeley felt it big time.”

Patrick Pumphrey: “Ok, Hayward Fault settled down, will ya! Thanks!”

On Wednesday, a 3.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:42 a.m. with an epicenter 3 miles north of Piedmont in the Oakland Hills. The temblor was felt throughout the East Bay and as far away as Pacifica and San Jose.

There were at least two small aftershocks measuring 1.9 and 2.0 in magnitude. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On the KPIX 5 Facebook page, Marcus Edell posted: “Just sitting up to get out of bed. Quick jolt.”