(CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a 2018 armed robbery at the Millbrae Pancake House.

Taisia Fauolo, 21, of Vallejo, Miani Pon, 18, of San Francisco, Deviante Jackson, 20, of San Francisco, and Michael Pon, 21, of Daly City were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm and a gang enhancement, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 2, 2018 deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Millbrae Pancake House.

Deputies said two suspects dressed in black, one armed with a handgun, robbed a couple walking to their car in the parking lot.

During a yearlong investigation, deputies, working with the San Francisco Police Department Gang Task Force, learned several members of the TRE-4 street gang were involved in the robbery.

Deputies said a group of gang members were inside the restaurant, saw the victims and called two other members from the gang to commit the robbery.

Fauolo and Miani Pon were arrested Jan. 7 at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Maguire Correctional Facility where Pon was visiting Fauolo, who is in custody for attempted murder.

Jackson and Michael Pon were arrested by the San Francisco Police Department on Jan. 8.

Deputies are also looking for Reno Goldie Fiapoto, 18, of South San Francisco.

Fiapoto was recently released from custody with an ankle monitor for a pending case of burglary in San Francisco. He cut off his monitor, and his whereabouts are not known at this time.

