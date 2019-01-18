SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – With the first phase of the BART to Silicon Valley extension nearing completion, construction is set to begin on bringing the transit system to Downtown San Jose.

According to a construction notice, work will begin next week along Santa Clara Street, between South Market and North 3rd streets. Work could last up to seven weeks.

The Valley Transportation Authority said construction is starting ahead of schedule because it needs additional data to complete the final design.

Completion of the BART extension to Downtown San Jose is not expected until at least 2026.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the extension stretching from the Warm Springs station in Fremont to the Berryessa station in East San Jose is expected to open sometime in 2019, according to the VTA.