SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The annual Women’s March will take place in several cities across the Bay Area on Saturday.

Millions made history at the first women’s marches in 2017 that drew millions and dwarfed the crowd that attended President Trumps inauguration. But this year, a number of factors — including the weather and a lack of funding — could lead to lower attendance.

Certain chapters have cancelled their plans for this year, criticizing one leader’s support for a top minister in the Nation of Islam.

Women’s March Inc. co-leader Tamika Mallory, who is black, has come under her fire from Jewish groups for her support of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is known partly for his anti-Semitic rhetoric and condemnations of homosexuality.

The criticism dates back months but got additional attention after Mallory appeared Monday on ABC’s “The View” and, while disavowing Farrakhan’s language, wouldn’t condemn him when confronted by hosts Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin.

Despite the controversy, there are still a number of events planned locally. Details on some of the marches are below.

Oakland

10 a.m. Meet at Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Lake Merritt Boulevard, between 12th street and 1st Avenue, and march to rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th Street and Broadway. Get more info at official website. Get public transit info.

Monterey

10 a.m. Start at Colton Hall, 570 Pacific St., and march to Custom House Plaza, end of Olivier Street. Get more info at the official website.

San Jose

11 a.m.: Meet at San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., and march to rally at Arena Green East, W. St. John Street and N. Almaden Boulevard. Get more info at the official website. Get public transit info.

Petaluma

11 a.m. rally at Walnut Park, Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street, and march through downtown at 12:30 p.m. Get more info at the Petaluma Women’s March Facebook page.

Walnut Creek

11 a.m. Rally at Civic Park, Civic Drive and N. Broadway, and march through downtown at 11:30 a.m. Get more info at the official website.

San Francisco

11:30 a.m. rally at Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St., and march at 1:30 p.m. to Embarcadero Plaza, Market and Steuart Streets. Get more info at the official website. Get public transit info.

Pleasanton

1 p.m. Rally at Amador Valley High School football field, 1155 Santa Rita Road, and march through downtown at 2 p.m. return to high school for women’s expo.