DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — Thousands of people, along with law enforcement officers from across the state, gathered for a memorial service Friday for a rookie police officer who was gunned down in Davis while responding to a traffic call.

Natalie Corona, 22, was shot and killed on January 10 while responding to a multiple-car crash in Davis. The gunman, who took his own life after the shooting, was identified as a convicted felon who had been banned from owning guns.

The memorial Police are still investigating the motive for the attack. The gunman has been identified as a 48-year-old convict who was banned from owning firearms and took his own life after shooting Corona.

A program at the memorial service described Corona as a compassionate, fun-loving 22-year-old whose passion for police work started when she was young.

The service at the Pavilion on the University of California, Davis, campus began with a bagpipe processional and included a performance by musician Billy Ray Cyrus, who said Corona’s smile touched his heart. He called her a “light in this world that won’t be forgotten.”

The 8,000 seats at the pavilion were filled with officers, family, friends and members of the community to bid farewell to Corona, who had wanted to be an officer just like her father.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.