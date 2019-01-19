CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Paradise Drive were closed Saturday night after a man was struck and killed while weaving across the highway lanes on his bicycle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP got a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a man wearing dark clothing was weaving across all five lanes of 101 on his bicycle, said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay.

As a CHP officer was headed there, he said, another motorist called to say they had hit an object in the roadway, which turned out to be the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, identified Saturday night only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Barclay said.

The investigation closed down all southbound lanes of 101, and motorists were being ushered off at Madera Boulevard.

The CHP was advising motorists to find alternate routes through the area.

By about 9:15 p.m., one lane was reopened.

All lanes were reopened by 10 p.m.