PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Target staffer was punched Friday evening after confronting a suspected shoplifter, police said.

About 6:45 p.m., the suspect entered the store at 401 Kenilworth Drive. The man concealed some items in his pants and tried to leave the store, according to police.

When a staffer tried to detain him, the suspect dropped the merchandise and punched the employee, causing a minor injury, officials said.

After that, the suspect fled. No information was released about what the suspect was trying to steal.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and urges anyone who recognizes him to contact Officer Robert Sutherland at the Petaluma police department at (707) 778-4372.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed