House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks at the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on December 11, 2018. (CBS)

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Trump is stepping up his feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-S.F.)

Referring to the San Francisco congresswoman’s multi-million-dollar California vineyard, the president tweeted:

“Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!”

Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

KPIX looked at individual contributions to Pelosi’s campaign committee in the last election cycle and found that donors with ties to Wine Country only represented about $34,000 out of a total $1.5 million in individual contributions.

In a video posted on his Twitter feed Friday evening, Trump said both sides should “take the politics out of it” and “get to work” to “make a deal.” But he also repeated his warnings, saying: “We have to secure our southern border. If we don’t do that, we’re a very, very sad and foolish lot.”

Trump’s Friday evening tweeted announcement came after Pelosi, on Friday, canceled her plans to travel by commercial plane to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying Trump had caused a security risk by talking about the trip. The White House said there was no such leak.

It was the latest turn — and potentially the most dangerous — in the high-stakes brinkmanship between Trump and Pelosi that has been playing out against the stalled negotiations over how to end the partial government shutdown.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report