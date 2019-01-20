  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:1-Alarm fire, Bayview Hunters Point, Hunters point, SFFD
(Photo: San Francisco Firefighters Local 798)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least five people — including two children — were displaced following a 1-alarm fire at a residence in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 2 a.m. at a two-story residence in the 100 block of Harbor Road, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained around 2:18 a.m., per fire officials.

Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s