SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least five people — including two children — were displaced following a 1-alarm fire at a residence in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 2 a.m. at a two-story residence in the 100 block of Harbor Road, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained around 2:18 a.m., per fire officials.

Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.

BREAKING: WORKING FIRE REPORTED ON THE 100 BLOCK OF HARBOR RD @RedCrossBayArea TO ASSIST WITH DISPLACED FAMILY. NO INJURIES @SFFDPIO @shamannwalton pic.twitter.com/Jyln3qY6ke — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) January 20, 2019

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed