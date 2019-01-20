Comments
(Photo: San Francisco Firefighters Local 798)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least five people — including two children — were displaced following a 1-alarm fire at a residence in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
The blaze was first reported around 2 a.m. at a two-story residence in the 100 block of Harbor Road, fire officials said. The fire was reported contained around 2:18 a.m., per fire officials.
Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting those that were displaced.
