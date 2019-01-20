SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a brutal assault earlier this month in San Francisco that left an 88-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested Keonte Gathron in San Francisco on Saturday evening after he allegedly committed another robbery.

Gathron is suspected in the Jan. 8 assault in the 1000 block of Visitacion Avenue. Around 6:45 a.m., a witness reported seeing a male suspect exit a residence from an interior staircase and walk eastbound on Visitacion Avenue.

Shortly thereafter, the victim, Yik Oi Huang, was found unconscious at the Visitacion Valley Playground across the street from the residence.

Huang was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where she continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

“My dad found her lying unconscious with her head covered in blood and her arm bruised,” Sasanna Yee, the victim’s granddaughter, told KPIX.

Police say their investigation led to evidence linking the person leaving the residence to the assault.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we will have further details to follow later in the week,” San Francisco police Chief William Scott said in a written statement. “But we want to express our gratitude to neighbors and leaders in the Visitacion Valley community who worked closely with our investigators to address this senseless act of violence.”

San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton released a statement praising police efforts in the case.

“Today, we have learned that the SFPD has apprehended a suspect connected to the attack on Ms. Huang. I want to thank SFPD for your diligence in investigating this case. Our community still has a lot of work to do to heal,” Walton said in the statement.

Anyone with further information related to this case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411, beginning the text message with SFPD. Those sharing information may remain anonymous.

