SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hunger got the best of three suspects who originally evaded police but were then spotted and arrested at a taco shop.

The pursuit began at the Best Buy in San Rafael. The suspects allegedly used a stolen credit card there that set off a chase on Highway 101 toward San Francisco.

The CHP helicopter flew in and tracked them to a taco shop in the Sunset District.

Police swooped in and made the arrests.

The three suspects have been booked into Marin County Jail on several charges