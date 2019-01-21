Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hunger got the best of three suspects who originally evaded police but were then spotted and arrested at a taco shop.
The pursuit began at the Best Buy in San Rafael. The suspects allegedly used a stolen credit card there that set off a chase on Highway 101 toward San Francisco.
The CHP helicopter flew in and tracked them to a taco shop in the Sunset District.
Police swooped in and made the arrests.
The three suspects have been booked into Marin County Jail on several charges
Which taco shop? That’s kinda critical.