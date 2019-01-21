SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Supervisor Matt Haney called on the city of San Francisco on Monday to provide emergency aid for federal workers who have been impacted by the government shutdown, including free transportation, deferred payments and food assistance.

While other cities in the Bay Area have passed aid resolutions for certain sectors of federal employees, such as NASA and the Transportation Security Administration, San Francisco has not yet taken similar actions. The shutdown has not affected essential services in the city.

President Donald Trump brought about the government shutdown in December over demands to fund a $5 billion-plus border wall. The shutdown was one month old on Monday and is the longest in United States history.

“When the White House declares a war on federal workers, we must step up locally and have their backs,” Haney said in a statement. “The livelihoods of federal workers and contractors here in San Francisco should not be held hostage during this Trump government shutdown.”

Haney will present a resolution at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to assist furloughed federal employees and create legislation that could protect those employees in case of a future shutdown. Haney’s District 6 includes the San Francisco Federal Building and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector on Yerba Buena Island.

“Frankly, as long as the White House continues to govern with unhinged pettiness, another shutdown is possible, and we must be prepared.” Haney said.

Individual companies and restaurants have offered free services to federal workers, including the San Francisco Zoo, and Haney is also asking for increased support from the private sector.

Mayor London Breed has thrown her support behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she battles Trump on his border demands.

On Monday, she posted a Tweet in reply to the president’s comment that Pelosi should clean up San Francisco’s “disgusting” streets.

We are cleaning the streets – just like @SpeakerPelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency. https://t.co/eH6Hfvor7Z — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 21, 2019

