LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors faced a Lebron-less Lakers squad on Monday evening and shot them out of their own home arena. Klay Thompson, who is an LA native, tied an NBA record by draining 10 consecutive threes before finally missing one.

Thompson finished with 44 points, his season high, to lead the Warriors on the way to their eighth straight win, which was also their seventh straight road win.

Thompson had 23 points in the third quarter, connecting on seven 3s as the Warriors stretched their lead to 36 points. He finally missed from deep late in the period.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and Stephen Curry had 11 points and 12 assists, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range for Golden State.

Emblematic of his quiet offensive night, Curry came dribbling in alone for a fast-break dunk, but slipped and fell, drawing gasps from the crowd. He scrambled to his feet, got the ball back and put up an air ball.

Ivica Zubac led Los Angeles with 18 points. Brandon Ingram added 17 and Kyle Kuzma had 16.

The Lakers were without their primary ball-handlers and playmakers in LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo. They fell to 5-9 without James, whose left groin strain has forced him out for the longest stretch of his 16-year career.

Coming off a split in two straight overtime games, the Lakers kept it close in the first half, trailing 65-55 at the break.

But Thompson fired up a 3-pointer — the first of Golden State’s nine in the third — and the Warriors went on to outscore the Lakers 45-25 to lead 110-80 going into the fourth.

Golden State’s sharpshooting silenced the crowd and allowed the Warriors to sit four of their five starters in the fourth, leaving DeMarcus Cousins in for a bit until he also went to the bench.

Cousins had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and four fouls in his second game for the Warriors since being out nearly a year with a severe knee injury.

The Warriors have made 141 3-pointers to 93 for opponents during their eight-game winning streak.

